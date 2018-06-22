Andy Cohen on the making of a 'Housewives' brand

There's one proven way to extend 15 minutes of fame: monetize it.

Few know that better than Bravo's "Real Housewives" a reality TV series that includes franchises in New York, Orange County, Dallas, Atlanta, New Jersey and Beverly Hills.

Bethenny Frankel, who stars on "The Real Housewives of New York City," had unparalleled success after using the show to launch her Skinnygirl brand, which started as a low-calorie margarita and quickly expanded into other alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, snack food and now jeans (coming in the fall).

Frankel reportedly netted over $100 million when she sold Skinnygirl Cocktails to Beam Global, the maker of Jim Beam, in 2011.

Excluding cocktails, Frankel still owns the rest of her successful Skinnygirl empire. In 2016, the entrepreneur landed a spot on Forbes' list of America's highest-paid reality stars.