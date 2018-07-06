Cramer's game plan: Earnings will determine a winner in the market's bull-bear battle

As CNBC's Jim Cramer sees it, the stock market is in the middle of a full-fledged stand-off between the bulls and the bears.

The bulls got a win with Friday morning's jobs report from the U.S. Labor Department that said the country added 213,000 non-farm jobs in June. Stocks rose after the report was issued.

But the bears were already reeling from the official start of the U.S.-China trade war that came just after midnight on Friday, in which the two nations exchanged $34 billion worth of tariffs.

And while Cramer was astonished by how many jobs were being created without a serious uptick in inflation, he couldn't get too bullish considering the damage that tariffs could still do to the U.S. economy.

"I’ve said many times that trade is a tough issue and we may need to accept some short-term pain if we’re going to ever get our trading partners to play fair. But for the moment, that short-term pain does hurt," the "Mad Money" host said Friday.

"So is our economy strong enough to keep on trucking even in the face of these negatives? I think we’ll get some real insight into that as companies start reporting next week," he said.

With those opposing forces in mind, Cramer turned to his weekly game plan: