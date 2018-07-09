The Dow is set to rise triple digits as Wall Street regains footing on jobs report

Futures were higher this morning after the Dow posted its first weekly gain in four weeks last week and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq rose for the first time in three weeks. All three have posted gains in five of the past six sessions. (CNBC)
Markets got a boost after Friday's jobs report, which revealed that the U.S. economy added 213,000 jobs in June, beating expectations. This positive sentiment seen across markets is in spite of concerns surrounding trade and Brexit. (CNBC)
Shares of Xiaomi, the world's fourth-largest smartphone manufacture, stumbled on their debut in Hong Kong on Monday, slipping as much as 5.88 percent during the session, below the initial public offering price of $2.17 a share. (CNBC)
An otherwise active week for economic numbers gets off to a slow start today, with only May consumer credit figures on the calendar. The 3 p.m. ET release is expected to show consumer credit rising by $12 billion for the month after increasing $9.3 billion in April. (CNBC)
It’s a similar story on the earnings calendar, with earnings season beginning in earnest later this week but only Helen of Troy (HELE) on the docket for this morning and no companies scheduled to release quarterly numbers this afternoon. (CNBC)