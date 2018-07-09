    ×

    Morning Brief

    The Dow is set to rise triple digits as Wall Street regains footing on jobs report

    BY THE NUMBERS

    Futures were higher this morning after the Dow posted its first weekly gain in four weeks last week and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq rose for the first time in three weeks. All three have posted gains in five of the past six sessions. (CNBC)

    Markets got a boost after Friday's jobs report, which revealed that the U.S. economy added 213,000 jobs in June, beating expectations. This positive sentiment seen across markets is in spite of concerns surrounding trade and Brexit. (CNBC)

    Shares of Xiaomi, the world's fourth-largest smartphone manufacture, stumbled on their debut in Hong Kong on Monday, slipping as much as 5.88 percent during the session, below the initial public offering price of $2.17 a share. (CNBC)

    An otherwise active week for economic numbers gets off to a slow start today, with only May consumer credit figures on the calendar. The 3 p.m. ET release is expected to show consumer credit rising by $12 billion for the month after increasing $9.3 billion in April. (CNBC)

    It’s a similar story on the earnings calendar, with earnings season beginning in earnest later this week but only Helen of Troy (HELE) on the docket for this morning and no companies scheduled to release quarterly numbers this afternoon. (CNBC)

    IN THE NEWS TODAY

    NBC News has learned none of the four contenders being considered as President Donald Trump's nominee for the Supreme Court have been excluded. But the greatest focus has fallen on two candidates: Brett Kavanaugh and Thomas Hardiman.

    Trump will meet this week with NATO allies in Brussels, Theresa May in London, then Helsinki for his first summit with Russia's Vladimir Putin. Officials are reportedly worried Trump will spend most of the time beating up on close U.S. allies. (Axios)

    The Trump administration suspended a program that pays billions to insurers to stable health insurance markets under the Affordable Care Act, more commonly known as Obamacare. The move could drive up premiums this fall. (NY Times)

    Federal agencies will begin implementing today Trump's executive orders on how to confront employee unions. He wants them to reopen collective bargaining agreements to reduce the on-duty time union representatives spend representing employees. (The Washington Post)

    Uncertainty remains about the future of both Democrats and the GOP's leadership as the House returns from its Fourth of July recess this week. Neither party is sure about which will be in control after November's elections. (NY Times)

    The lawyers for ex-Trump campaign boss Paul Manafort are complaining that "he is locked in his cell for at least 23 hours per day" as they appeal the recent revocation of his $10 million bail and subsequent jailing. (CNBC)

    Brexit Secretary David Davis resigned because he was not willing to be "a reluctant conscript" to Prime Minister Theresa May's plans to leave the EU. Steve Baker, a minister in the British government's Brexit department, also resigned. (Reuters)

    Rescuers in Thailand resumed work today to save seven young soccer players and their coach trapped in a vast, winding and partially flooded cave. The teams managed successfully to get out five boys but the story is far from over. (USA Today)

    Starbucks (SBUX) announced plans to eliminate plastic straws from all its stores globally by 2020. The company will offer recyclable strawless lids and alternative-material straws, like paper or compostable plastic. (CNBC)

    Twitter (TWTR) suspended more than 70 million accounts in May and June to reduce the flow of misinformation, according to the Washington Post, which also said that the pace of suspensions has continued this month.

    STOCKS TO WATCH

    Starbucks (SBUX) outgoing Executive Chairman Howard Schultz said a recent slowdown in China sales is only temporary, and hinted at a possible collaboration with Alibaba (BABA) founder Jack Ma. Schulz spoke at an event at the coffee chain’s Roastery store in Shanghai.

    PayPal Holdings (PYPL) CEO Dan Schulman told Germany’s Handelsblatt newspaper that the payment processing company is looking for further acquisitions and that it is ready to spend up to $3 billion per year on M&A.

    Avon Products (AVP) sold its last U.S.-based cosmetics factory to France’s Fareva Group. The Wall Street Journal reports Fareva will continue to produce products for Avon at the Morton Grove, Illinois plant as well as making private-label products for Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA). Financial terms were not disclosed.

    Groupon (GRPN) is seeking a buyer, according to a Recode report which said that executives at the daily deals company have stepped up their efforts to lure possible suitors. Alibaba, which already owns about 6 percent of Groupon, is said to be a potential buyer.

    Michael Kors (KORS) was rated “buy” in new coverage at HSBC, which set a price target of $88 per share. The luxury goods maker’s stock closed Friday at $66.97.

    WATERCOOLER

    Marvel's "Ant-Man and the Wasp" took the top spot at the box office this weekend, opening with an estimated $76 million in ticket sales. Meanwhile, Universal Pictures' "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" crossed $1 billion worldwide. (AP)