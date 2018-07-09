The Dow is set to rise triple digits as Wall Street regains footing on jobs report

NBC News has learned none of the four contenders being considered as President Donald Trump's nominee for the Supreme Court have been excluded. But the greatest focus has fallen on two candidates: Brett Kavanaugh and Thomas Hardiman.

Trump will meet this week with NATO allies in Brussels, Theresa May in London, then Helsinki for his first summit with Russia's Vladimir Putin. Officials are reportedly worried Trump will spend most of the time beating up on close U.S. allies. (Axios)

The Trump administration suspended a program that pays billions to insurers to stable health insurance markets under the Affordable Care Act, more commonly known as Obamacare. The move could drive up premiums this fall. (NY Times)

Federal agencies will begin implementing today Trump's executive orders on how to confront employee unions. He wants them to reopen collective bargaining agreements to reduce the on-duty time union representatives spend representing employees. (The Washington Post)

Uncertainty remains about the future of both Democrats and the GOP's leadership as the House returns from its Fourth of July recess this week. Neither party is sure about which will be in control after November's elections. (NY Times)

The lawyers for ex-Trump campaign boss Paul Manafort are complaining that "he is locked in his cell for at least 23 hours per day" as they appeal the recent revocation of his $10 million bail and subsequent jailing. (CNBC)

Brexit Secretary David Davis resigned because he was not willing to be "a reluctant conscript" to Prime Minister Theresa May's plans to leave the EU. Steve Baker, a minister in the British government's Brexit department, also resigned. (Reuters)

Rescuers in Thailand resumed work today to save seven young soccer players and their coach trapped in a vast, winding and partially flooded cave. The teams managed successfully to get out five boys but the story is far from over. (USA Today)

Starbucks (SBUX) announced plans to eliminate plastic straws from all its stores globally by 2020. The company will offer recyclable strawless lids and alternative-material straws, like paper or compostable plastic. (CNBC)

Twitter (TWTR) suspended more than 70 million accounts in May and June to reduce the flow of misinformation, according to the Washington Post, which also said that the pace of suspensions has continued this month.