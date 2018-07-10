Wall Street seen adding to Monday's rally at the open

President Donald Trump has picked Brett M. Kavanaugh, a federal appeals court judge with extensive legal credentials and a lengthy political record, to succeed Justice Anthony M. Kennedy at the Supreme Court. (CNBC)

Trump's four-nation European tour that begins today in Brussels will also take the U.S. president to London, where Prime Minister Theresa May’s government is in turmoil over her plans for exiting the European Union. (AP)

The Trump administration lost a bid to persuade a federal court to allow long-term detention of migrant families. They said long-term confinement was the only way to avoid separating families when parents were detained on criminal charges. (NY Times)

Trump's longtime personal driver Noel Cintron, in a suit, accused the Trump Organization of not paying him for "thousands of hours of overtime" to which he was legally entitled during his more than two decades of service. (CNBC)

A tenth person was rescued today from a flooded Thai cave complex where 12 boys and their soccer coach were trapped for more than two weeks. The rescues raised hopes that all 13 would be out by the end of the day. (Reuters)

Southwest Airlines announced it will stop serving peanuts starting August 1. The decision comes after Southwest and other airlines have grappled with passenger allergies, which can cause severe and even life-threatening reactions. (CNBC)

Microsoft (MSFT) announced the new Surface Go, a cheaper $400 Surface laptop that will compete with Apple's (AAPL) iPad. The Surface Go has a 10-inch display, comes with 64GB of storage. It'll be released in August. (CNBC)

People are using Fitbits and Apple Watches to monitor their heart rate when bingeing on drugs. Academics and medical professionals say it's a concerning trend that might give people a false sense of security. (CNBC)

YouTube is using $25 million to fight fake news by investing in supporting global news organizations' video efforts, as well as working with several groups to improve the news experience on its platform. (CNBC)