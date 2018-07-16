European markets seen higher ahead of earnings; Trump-Putin meeting in focus 

European shares are expected to open mostly higher Monday as investors focus on earnings and monitor an upcoming meeting between the United States and Russia.

The FTSE 100 is seen off by 3 points at 7,661; the CAC 40 is set to start higher by 16 points at 5,441; and the DAX 30 is expected to open higher by 20 points at 12,563; according to IG.

In Asian trade, stocks were under pressure following new growth numbers in China. Beijing grew 6.7 percent in the second quarter of the year, a slight slowdown from the first quarter, but in line with analysts’ expectations, Reuters reported. There are concerns that upcoming quarters might be impacted by an escalation in a trade war with the United States.