Secrets of credit card super users

When Jeremy Steiner, 30, was ready to propose to his now-fiancé, Kaja Olcott, 29, he first made another commitment:

A new credit card.

Steiner signed up for the Capital One Venture card in order to earn 50,000 miles (roughly the equivalent of $500) when he purchased an engagement ring. The card also comes with hotel upgrades, concierge services and waives foreign transaction fees for travelers abroad.

All of that will come in handy since the couple is planning on an African safari honeymoon in January (she said yes, by the way).

Over the past few years, card issuers have upped the ante with better rewards and sign-up bonuses to attract customers. And in return, some credit card holders are wising up to the benefits game.

Steiner is one of a growing number of savvy shoppers maximizing reward cards, which dole out points when you make purchases at airlines, gas stations and restaurants, and saving money — or in some cases making money — as they make purchases they would do in any case.

And card issuers are taking notice.

J.P. Morgan Chase last week said its credit-card customers were redeeming points faster than anticipated, resulting in a $330 million charge in an otherwise positive second-quarter earnings report

Despite the uptick, only a select few are taking advantages of all the perks that reeled them in, according to Bill Hardekopf, credit card expert and CEO of Lowcards.com.