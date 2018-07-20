Wall Street headed for lower open after Trump says he's 'ready' to put tariffs on all $505 billion of Chinese goods imported to the US

Futures were lower this morning, with the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq hovering near breakeven for the week. Weekly gains would be the third straight for all three, but momentum is somewhat negative with the Dow coming off its first loss in six sessions. (CNBC)



* Dow futures fall 120 points after Trump tells CNBC he's 'ready to go' to $500 billion in tariffs on China

Microsoft (MSFT) stock was 3 percent higher premarket after it earned an adjusted $1.13 per share for its latest quarter, beating consensus estimates by five cents. Revenue also topped Street forecasts, and the company gave an upbeat current quarter forecasts as well as it continues to grow its cloud computing business.

There are no economic reports on today’s calendar, but there is one Fed official speaking — St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, who has a morning speech in Glasgow, Kentucky. Bullard is not a voting member of the FOMC for 2018.

Earnings reports out this morning include Baker Hughes (BHGE), General Electric (GE), Honeywell (HON), Kansas City Southern (KSU), Regions Financial (RF), Schlumberger (SLB), Stanley Black & Decker (SWK), State Street (STT), SunTrust (STI) and VF Corp (VFC). There are no earnings reports scheduled after today’s closing bell.



* General Electric earnings: 19 cents a share, vs expected EPS of 17 cents (CNBC)