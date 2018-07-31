Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: PFE, PG, ADM, CBS, CMG & more

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:

Pfizer – Pfizer reported adjusted quarterly profit of 81 cents per share, 7 cents a share above estimates. Revenue also beat forecasts. Its results were helped by stronger sales of drugs like its arthritis treatment Xeljanz and pneumonia vaccine Prevnar.

Procter & Gamble – The consumer products giant came in 4 cents a share above estimates, with adjusted quarterly profit of 94 cents per share. However, revenue fell short of forecasts, and the company also posted weaker than expected organic sales growth.

Archer Daniels Midland – The grain processing company earned an adjusted $1.02 per share for its latest quarter, well above the consensus estimate of 77 cents a share. ADM was helped by lower costs, and revenue also beat estimates on strong global demand.

WellCare Health Plans – The health insurer earned an adjusted $3.69 per share for its latest quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 a share. Revenue was slightly below forecasts. WellCare also raised its full-year earnings forecast, saying it is seeing strength in all three of its business units.

Twitter – The stock was upgraded to "neutral" from "reduce" at Nomura/Instinet, saying expectations have been "appropriately reset" following the last earnings report on the subsequent sell-off.

CBS – Cowen downgraded CBS to "market perform" from "outperform," saying upbeat fundamentals are outweighed by negative factors such as the fight for control of the company and the sexual harassment allegations against CEO Leslie Moonves.

Chipotle Mexican Grill – Chipotle shares are under a pressure following news that the company is shutting down an Ohio location following reports that some customers became severely ill after eating there. Chipotle said it takes all claims of food safety very seriously and that it is currently investigating those reports. Separately, Jefferies upgraded Chipotle to "buy" from "hold", saying company initiatives have positioned it for strong same-restaurant sales and earnings growth.

KLA-Tencor – KLA-Tencor reported adjusted quarterly profit of $2.22 per share, 8 cents a share above estimates. The chipmaker's revenue also topped forecasts. The company also gave a strong current outlook with shipments, following a quarter which saw shipments occurring at a record pace.

Texas Roadhouse – The company fell 5 cents a share short of Street forecasts, with quarterly profit of 62 cents per share. The restaurant chain's revenue also missed estimates. Comparable-store sales were up 5.7 percent at company-owned locations and up 3.9 percent at franchised restaurants, both short of analyst estimates.

Athenahealth – Athenahealth reported adjusted quarterly profit of $1.09 per share, beating the consensus estimate of 91 cents a share. The health-care software company's revenue fell short of Street forecasts. The company also raised its profit forecast for the full year, and that it is considering selling itself.

AK Steel – AK Steel reported adjusted quarterly profit of 18 cents per share, 2 cents a share below estimates. Revenue was in line with forecasts. The steel maker said it anticipates market conditions will remain strong during the current quarter.

Sanofi – Sanofi reported better-than-expected profit, on the strength of strong sales growth in the rare diseases business of the French drugmaker's Genzyme unit.

Sony – Sony posted a record quarterly operating profit, on the strength of strong video-game software sales. Profit of $1.75 billion was up 23.7 percent from a year earlier.

BP – BP profit came in better-than-expected at $2.8 billion, quadrupling its year-ago results, on the strength of higher oil prices and increased output.

Kroger – Kroger's Foods Co. Supermarkets unit will stop accepting Visa credit cards at 21 stores and five gas stations in California, citing Visa's card fees.

Honda Motor – The automaker posted an unexpected increase in quarterly earnings, as it sold more automobiles in North America, and boosted its annual profit forecast.

Spotify – Spotify's music industry liaison Troy Carter will leave the music streaming service in September, although he will keep an advisory role.