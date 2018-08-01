As an analog of the newspaper classified section, online job boards like Indeed and Monster have long sold themselves as a one-stop shop for job seekers. Yet in the past decade, they've become synonymous with poor search functions, black hole–like résumé portals and expired job posts. The boom of AI technology in the job-seeking market, however, is set to radically change the online job-seeking experience.
One major player leading the charge in this transition is Google. The tech giant launched its own suite of job search products, Google for Jobs, last summer. The initiative was created to power smarter job search and recommendations within career sites, jobs boards and other job-matching sites and apps using AI and machine learning.
Now, according to Google product manager Nick Zakrasek, the company has taken the next step in its Google for Jobs initiative by putting the power of this AI search technology into the hands of job seekers. With this new experience, Google aims to connect Americans to job opportunities across the United States that are specifically tailored to match their needs. The biggest benefit, said Zakrasek, is that it surfaces all the platforms where a particular job is posted, allowing the user to decide which job board they want to use.
There is no special URL for this job search tool. Rather, job seekers simply enter a job-seeking query — such as "jobs near me" or "insurance jobs" inside the regular Google search box. Filters sort key criteria, like commute time and the hours you want to work. It also includes salary-range estimates, which are pulled from sites like Glassdoor and PayScale. Many jobs also offer ratings and reviews of the employer from trusted sites. Zakrasek said Google will continuously be adding additional filters and information.
"If we can just get a few more people connected with jobs over time, percentage point over percentage point, I strongly believe there's little more we can do in search that can have a strong impact," said Zakrasek.