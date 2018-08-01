Susan Vitale, chief marketing officer of Holmdel, New Jersey-based iCIMS, a company that designs applicant tracking system and recruiting software, thinks the entrance of Google for Jobs into the market has spurred more competition in the sector. iCIMS, which serves around 35 million users around the world, is one of many recruiting companies working with Google. Vitale said that since they've started using Google for Jobs, traffic to the iCIMS career site has increased 90 percent. Traffic from the site Indeed, by contrast, has decreased year over year.

Vitale likens Google's transition into the recruitment process to the way the tech giant took over travel booking, overtaking third-party travel sites like Kayak. She explained that while she still might go to a site like TripAdvisor for better pictures than Google, she'll book most of her travel through Google.

"If they're only serving up job listings, it won't be enough," said Vitale. "Google is going to serve up the best product."

Which is why job boards like Indeed also have been experimenting with AI to stand out in an increasingly competitive market.

Like Google, Indeed uses AI trained on a data set with trillions of data points to surface the most relevant jobs for job seekers. Indeed also employs natural language processing to the listings that go on its site, optimizing what Raj Mukherjee, senior vice president of product at Indeed, calls "just a bag of words," into text that appeals to the right candidates. He said that since the site started applying NLP, the rate of employers responding back to applicants has increased 10 percent across all industries. Indeed also employs AI to evaluate candidates résumés to help them see how much of a fit they are for a job before they apply. He sees matching candidates with employers as the fundamental challenge of the industry — a challenge that he sees AI as poised to solve.

"You could imagine pressing a button in the morning and getting a job offer," he said. "It won't happen next year, but certainly in the longer-term future we do see that as our overall thesis."

But most job boards are just "on the surface" of what they can do with AI, said Angie College, vice president of operations and candidate experience at Adecco, a staffing company that serves 700,000 job seekers daily. She said that while the company is in talks with some unnamed job boards to directly integrate its recruiting software, most of their experience right now is with using advertising on the boards. For their application process, they use Mya Systems, an AI recruiting tool that engages directly with applicants via text, to more quickly place recruits.