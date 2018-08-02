The Dow is set to tumble triple digits in Thursday's session on renewed trade tensions

Futures were lower this morning after President Donald Trump proposed a higher 25 percent tariff on $200 billion in Chinese goods. The Dow is set for a triple-digit loss at the open after falling for three of the past four trading days. (CNBC)



* China urges the US to return to reason on trade and reiterates efforts at 'blackmail' will fail (Reuters)

The Labor Department will release its weekly look at initial jobless claims at 8:30 a.m. ET, with economists expecting 220,000 new claims for the week ending July 28. At 10 a.m. ET, the government issues June factory orders, expected to be up 0.7 percent. (CNBC)

Corporate earnings out this morning include the latest numbers from Dow component DowDupont (DWDP), Aetna (AET) and Blue Apron (APRN). Earnings out after today's closing bell include AIG (AIG), CBS (CBS), GoDaddy (GDDY) and GoPro (GPRO). (CNBC)

Tesla's (TSLA) stock was 7 percent higher in premarket after the automaker's revenue beat estimates, and said it expects profitability on a GAAP basis during the second half of the year. It did lose $3.06 per share for its latest quarter, more than the loss of $2.92 per share that analysts had projected. (CNBC)



* Elon Musk says Tesla A.I. chip project is 'finally coming to fruition' (CNBC)