Stock futures are higher as Wall Street seeks to continue bullish run

The first set of sanctions by the United States against Iran that had been eased under the landmark 2015 nuclear accord went back into effect early today under an executive order signed by President Donald Trump. (AP)



* US aims to crush Iran oil sector in next wave of sanctions (CNBC)

* Oil rises as renewed US sanctions on Iran seen tightening supply (Reuters)

China's state media continued its aggressive rhetoric against Trump, accusing Washington of being "double-faced" amid an ongoing trade dispute. One paper said that Beijing would overcome the U.S. "trade blackmail." (CNBC)



* The US and India are squaring off on trade. That spells trouble for Modi (CNBC)

A new report said the cost of Trump's U.S.-Mexico border wall could be much higher than previously thought because the administration has not accounted for factors that can add on to the price, including the price of land in Texas. (USA Today)

Rick Gates, the star witness in Robert Mueller's fraud and conspiracy trial against former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort, told prosecutors Manafort directed him to report overseas income as loans as a way to lower his taxable income. (CNBC)

Wildfires ripped through trees and brush in California, rampaging up hillsides and incinerating neighborhoods. Twin fires being treated as one incident north of San Francisco became the largest wildfire in state history, destroying 443 square miles. (AP)

Alibaba (BABA) will reportedly merge its food delivery units and raise funds for the combined business, according to a Reuters report. The company is reportedly looking to raise between $3 billion and $5 billion for the combined entity.

PepsiCo (PEP) CEO Indra Nooyi, an iconic leader, announced she would step down in October, shrinking the number of women leading some of America's largest companies. Women represent less than 5 percent of chief executives in the S&P 500. (CNBC)

Tesla (TSLA) began hiring for its new Shanghai factory, according to job postings on its website, just a month after the U.S. electric vehicle (EV) maker signed agreements with local authorities for the $2 billion project. (Reuters)