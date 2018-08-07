Stock futures are higher as Wall Street seeks to continue bullish run

Futures were higher this morning. The S&P 500 is coming off its highest close since January 29, and is only 0.8 percent below its January 26 record high, while the Nasdaq is less than 1 percent from its July 25 all-time high. (CNBC)
Earnings reports out this morning include Aramark (ARMK), Dean Foods (DF), Discovery Communications (DISCA), Emerson (EMR), Mallinckrodt (MNK), Office Depot (ODP) and Tegna (TGNA). Dow component Walt Disney (DIS) headlines today's after-the-bell earnings reports. (CNBC)
Zillow's (ZG) stock was 16 percent lower in premarket after the real estate website operator's revenue missed forecasts. Zillow also issued weaker than expected full-year revenue guidance. Separately, the company announced it was buying Mortgage Lenders of America, currently a Zillow advertiser, for an undisclosed amount. (CNBC)
The Labor Department will release its "JOLTS" report — the measure of job opportunities and labor turnover — at 10 a.m. ET, with it expected to show 6.65 million job openings at the end of June. (CNBC)