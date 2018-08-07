Morning Brief

Stock futures are higher as Wall Street seeks to continue bullish run

BY THE NUMBERS

Futures were higher this morning. The S&P 500 is coming off its highest close since January 29, and is only 0.8 percent below its January 26 record high, while the Nasdaq is less than 1 percent from its July 25 all-time high. (CNBC)

Earnings reports out this morning include Aramark (ARMK), Dean Foods (DF), Discovery Communications (DISCA), Emerson (EMR), Mallinckrodt (MNK), Office Depot (ODP) and Tegna (TGNA). Dow component Walt Disney (DIS) headlines today's after-the-bell earnings reports. (CNBC)

Zillow's (ZG) stock was 16 percent lower in premarket after the real estate website operator's revenue missed forecasts. Zillow also issued weaker than expected full-year revenue guidance. Separately, the company announced it was buying Mortgage Lenders of America, currently a Zillow advertiser, for an undisclosed amount. (CNBC)

The Labor Department will release its "JOLTS" report — the measure of job opportunities and labor turnover — at 10 a.m. ET, with it expected to show 6.65 million job openings at the end of June. (CNBC)

IN THE NEWS TODAY

The first set of sanctions by the United States against Iran that had been eased under the landmark 2015 nuclear accord went back into effect early today under an executive order signed by President Donald Trump. (AP)

* US aims to crush Iran oil sector in next wave of sanctions (CNBC)
* Oil rises as renewed US sanctions on Iran seen tightening supply (Reuters)

China's state media continued its aggressive rhetoric against Trump, accusing Washington of being "double-faced" amid an ongoing trade dispute. One paper said that Beijing would overcome the U.S. "trade blackmail." (CNBC)

* The US and India are squaring off on trade. That spells trouble for Modi (CNBC)

A new report said the cost of Trump's U.S.-Mexico border wall could be much higher than previously thought because the administration has not accounted for factors that can add on to the price, including the price of land in Texas. (USA Today)

Rick Gates, the star witness in Robert Mueller's fraud and conspiracy trial against former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort, told prosecutors Manafort directed him to report overseas income as loans as a way to lower his taxable income. (CNBC)

Wildfires ripped through trees and brush in California, rampaging up hillsides and incinerating neighborhoods. Twin fires being treated as one incident north of San Francisco became the largest wildfire in state history, destroying 443 square miles. (AP)

Alibaba (BABA) will reportedly merge its food delivery units and raise funds for the combined business, according to a Reuters report. The company is reportedly looking to raise between $3 billion and $5 billion for the combined entity.

PepsiCo (PEP) CEO Indra Nooyi, an iconic leader, announced she would step down in October, shrinking the number of women leading some of America's largest companies. Women represent less than 5 percent of chief executives in the S&P 500. (CNBC)

Tesla (TSLA) began hiring for its new Shanghai factory, according to job postings on its website, just a month after the U.S. electric vehicle (EV) maker signed agreements with local authorities for the $2 billion project. (Reuters)

STOCKS TO WATCH

Cigna's (CI) $54 billion deal to buy pharmacy benefits manager Express Scripts (ESRX) will be opposed by activist investor Carl Icahn, according to the Wall Street Journal. In a draft seen by the paper, Icahn calls the deal a "folly" and that it carries a "ridiculous" price tag.

Marriott (MAR) reported adjusted quarterly profit of $1.73 per share, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38, but the hotel operator's revenue did come in shy of Street forecasts. The company also gave a weaker than expected forecast for current quarter revenue per available room — a key hotel industry metric — although it kept its full-year forecast for that metric unchanged.

Hertz Global (HTZ) lost 19 cents per share for its latest quarter, smaller than the 24 cent loss anticipated by Wall Street. The car rental company's revenue beat estimates, and Hertz said it saw growth across all of its business segments.

Etsy (ETSY) fell a penny short of forecasts with quarterly profit of three cents per share, but the online crafts marketplace operator saw revenue beat estimates and it also boosted its full-year guidance for revenue and gross merchandise sales.

Weight Watchers (WTW) reported quarterly profit of $1.10 per share, 13 cents above estimates, and the weight loss company also saw revenue beat forecasts. Weight Watchers reported a 28 percent year-over-year jump in subscribers, and raised its full-year earnings forecast.

Twilio (TWLO) earned an adjusted three cents per share for its latest quarter, compared to analyst expectations of a five cents per share loss. The cloud communications company's results were helped by growth in its voice and messaging products, among other factors.

WATERCOOLER

Japan is considering adopting daylight saving time for next year, so that the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games can stage events during cooler hours, according to a report. The country is enduring a deadly heatwave this summer.