US futures post solid gains ahead of Disney, Papa John’s, Snap earnings

  • Out of the latest earnings batch due, Discovery, Crocs, Office Depot, Disney, Avis Budget, Match Group, Papa John's, Hostess Brands, LendingClub, Snap and Wendy's will be closely watched by investors Tuesday.
  • Oil prices ticked higher Tuesday, as renewed U.S. sanctions on Iran are expected by many to help tighten global supply.

U.S. stock index futures picked up before Tuesday's open, buoyed by positive sentiment seen in markets overseas.

Around 5:10 a.m. ET, Dow futures rose 91 points, indicating an upbeat open of 91.82 points, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures also posting gains before the open.

Traders gather for the IPO of Singapore-based Sea Limited on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., October 20, 2017.
Brendan McDermid | Reuters
Markets in the Asian-Pacific and European regions were mostly higher on Tuesday, as fresh corporate earnings came out and concerns surrounding trade tensions alleviated somewhat.

Brand-new quarterly earnings continue to be dished out this week, with a whole slew of major names due to report before and after the bell on the second trading day of the week.

Out of the latest batch due, Discovery, Bausch Health, Crocs, Dean Foods, Office Depot, Disney, Avis Budget, Match Group, Papa John's, Camping World, Hostess Brands, LendingClub, Snap and Wendy's will be closely watched by investors Tuesday.

Investors are also likely to be looking at the share price moves from companies who reported after the bell on Monday.

Switching to economic data, the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) is scheduled to be released at 10 a.m. ET, followed by consumer credit at 3 p.m. ET. The latest economic data come just days after July's jobs report came in below market forecasts, with total nonfarm payrolls rising by 157,000, below the 190,000 predicted by economists polled by Reuters.

While corporate news is likely to keep investors busy on Tuesday, news surrounding trade is likely to dwell at the back of investors' minds.

Last week, China said it was ready to retaliate with tariffs on around $60 billion worth of U.S. goods, ranging from 5 percent to 25 percent; just days after the U.S. administration revealed that President Donald Trump had spoken with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and asked him to consider increasing the proposed levies on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods up to 25 percent, from 10 percent.

Chinese state media claimed in editorials over recent days that the Asian nation and its counter-response to America has been "restrained" and "rational," in light of the levies that have been threatened.

Meantime, oil prices ticked higher Tuesday, as renewed U.S. sanctions on Iran are expected by many to help tighten global supply; Reuters reported.

