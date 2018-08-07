US futures post solid gains ahead of Disney, Papa John’s, Snap earnings

Markets in the Asian-Pacific and European regions were mostly higher on Tuesday, as fresh corporate earnings came out and concerns surrounding trade tensions alleviated somewhat.

Brand-new quarterly earnings continue to be dished out this week, with a whole slew of major names due to report before and after the bell on the second trading day of the week.

Out of the latest batch due, Discovery, Bausch Health, Crocs, Dean Foods, Office Depot, Disney, Avis Budget, Match Group, Papa John's, Camping World, Hostess Brands, LendingClub, Snap and Wendy's will be closely watched by investors Tuesday.

Investors are also likely to be looking at the share price moves from companies who reported after the bell on Monday.

Switching to economic data, the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) is scheduled to be released at 10 a.m. ET, followed by consumer credit at 3 p.m. ET. The latest economic data come just days after July's jobs report came in below market forecasts, with total nonfarm payrolls rising by 157,000, below the 190,000 predicted by economists polled by Reuters.

While corporate news is likely to keep investors busy on Tuesday, news surrounding trade is likely to dwell at the back of investors' minds.