Companies are ramping up their employee screening strategies. Here is what you can expect

In April, Uber announced it will be tightening background checks for its drivers. This comes after a stream of sexual misconduct allegations within the company and more than 100 Uber drivers allegedly accused of sexually assaulting or abusing passengers.

Until now, Uber, which provides 15 million rides to users across the world every day, followed the traditional approach of running background checks on their drivers upon hire. In a recent blog post, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said Uber is going to "double down on safety" by rerunning criminal background checks on their drivers every year. This is in addition to Uber's new security feature on its app that requires drivers to take a selfie to verify their identity. If the photo doesn't come back as a match to other photos on file, it will get flagged.

Uber has been making strides to fix its corporate culture, but the company is not alone when it comes to ramping up employee screening strategies. As the gig economy expands and companies continue to hire globally to secure top talent, businesses are doing everything they can to protect their brands and their reputations and to keep their existing employees and customers safe.