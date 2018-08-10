Futures are pointing to a Friday stock stumble

Russia's prime minister warned the U.S. today that sanctions it plans to impose against Moscow over the nerve-agent attack of a former spy living in Britain could be treated as a declaration of an economic war, according to Reuters.



* US sanctions against Iran could make maintaining the world's oil supply 'very challenging,' IEA says (CNBC)

Vice President Mike Pence announced the Pentagon's detailed plan for President Donald Trump's vision of a Space Force, which would establish the first military branch in over 70 years. Trump directed the Pentagon in June to begin the creation of the new branch. (CNBC)



* Graduates of SpaceX, NASA and Stanford are building an internet in space (CNBC)

U.S. national security officials pushed NATO ambassadors to finish a critical policy document before a meeting last month, The New York Times reported. They were seeking to prevent Trump from upending the policy.

Rep. Chris Collins, R-N.Y., used campaign funds to pay legal bills while he faced investigation for alleged insider trading for more than a year. The congressman is now paying for his own legal bills as he mounts a defense. (CNBC)

Democratic candidates for the 2018 House midterms are pushing a muscular firearms regulation agenda, the Wall Street Journal reported. The Journal said that's a wholesale repositioning after the party for a generation avoided new limits.



* 2018's midterm messaging mess (Axios)

A federal judge ordered a plane carrying a mother and daughter to head back to the U.S. They were whisked away hours earlier by authorities before a hearing on their deportation status could be completed. (USA Today)

Tesla's (TSLA) board of directors will meet with financial advisors next week to discuss CEO Elon Musk's proposal to take the company private, sources say. Musk tweeted earlier this week that he was considering taking the automaker private at $420 per share. (CNBC)

Amazon is looking to build out clinics for its employees, CNBC has learned, citing people familiar with the matter. The e-commerce giant is starting small with a pilot, but is looking to expand the effort early next year.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Note 9, which features a huge 6.4-inch screen. The South Korean electronics giant hopes its new $1,000 smartphone will grab iPhone users and reverse disappointing sales. (CNBC)