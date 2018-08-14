‘The Profit’ star Marcus Lemonis on whether college is important

Self-made millionaire and entrepreneur Marcus Lemonis is a big proponent of going to college, but he's less concerned about which school you cite as an alma mater.

"I think that getting a formal education is paramount for everybody, whether that's at a community college or whether that's at a four year college," says Lemonis, the host of CNBC's "The Profit," where he tries to help struggling entrepreneurs turn around their small businesses.

What's more, Lemonis tells CNBC Make It that he's "sort of agnostic about where you get educated," because he places more importance on the "regimen" of going to school and studying for a degree.

"For me, it's more of the principle… the structure, the discipline or the understanding that you're accountable for something," he says of college.

Lemonis himself graduated from Marquette University in 1995 with a degree in political science. As a college student, Lemonis showed off his work ethic by mowing lawns and working as a club promoter in addition to focusing on his studies. After graduating, Lemonis worked at an auto dealership, and then the Florida-based auto retailer AutoNation, before getting into the RV business. Today, Lemonis is the Chairman and CEO of Camping World, a company with a market value of nearly $2 billion.

"I am eternally grateful for the guidance and development that Marquette University provided to me as I embarked on my journey," Lemonis said in 2017.