Asia markets set for mixed open as US politics take center stage

Asia markets are set for a mixed open on Wednesday following another positive finish on Wall Street as the S&P 500 briefly touched an all-time high while equaling the record for the longest bull market ever.

Nikkei futures in Chicago and Osaka traded at 22,245 and 22,320 respectively, as compared to the index's last close at 22,219.73.

Over in Australia, SPI futures were trading at 6,240 as compared to the ASX 200's last close at 6,284.4.

U.S. futures fell after President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to eight counts related to tax fraud, excessive campaign contributions, making false statements to a financial institution, and unlawful corporate contributions at a court hearing in New York. He could face more than five years in prison.

The S&P e-mini futures were down 0.48 percent at 2,848, indicating that Wall Street might potentially open lower in the next trading session.