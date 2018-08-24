Wall Street is set for a positive open with investors watching the Fed's Jackson Hole summit

U.S. stock futures were pointing to a higher open on Wall Street after the Dow and S&P 500 logged their second straight declines and the Nasdaq broke a five-session winning streak. The Dow was slightly negative heading into Friday trading while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq were positive. (CNBC)



* No breakthrough in US-China trade talks as new tariffs kick in (Reuters)

* Farmers cautiously optimistic about progress in NAFTA talks (CNBC)

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, under criticism from President Donald Trump, speaks in Jackson Hole at 10 a.m. ET. Central bankers are expected to hike interest rates next month and maybe again in December. The Fed already increased rates in March and June. (CNBC)



* Fed's James Bullard says he would 'stand pat' on rates for rest of the year (CNBC)

On the economic calendar, the government reports July durable goods orders. As for earnings, Foot Locker (FL) leads this morning's shortlist with better than expected profit and revenue. Quarterly same-store sales were short of estimates, putting pressure on shares. (CNBC)



Shares of Hibbett Sports (HIBB) were getting crushed by about 18 percent after the company reported an unexpected quarterly loss of six cents per share. Analysts had expected a seven-cent profit. Revenue and same-store sales also missed. Hibbett warned on outlook. (CNBC)



Shares of Gap (GPS) were falling about 7 percent in the premarket after the parent of Gap, Old Navy and Banana Republic also saw a bigger than expected decline in same-store sales. However, quarterly earnings and revenue did beat estimates. (CNBC)



Shares of Ross Stores (ROST) were losing about 5 percent in premarket trading after the discount retailer issued a weaker than expected current quarter forecast. Ross did top estimates on second-quarter earnings and revenue. (CNBC)