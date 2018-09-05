US Markets

US futures slump as trade tensions escalate 

  • A number of brands are reporting earnings Wednesday including DocuSign, Cloudera, and MongoDB. Investors will also be keeping an eye on e-commerce giant Amazon.com, after it briefly pushed its market cap to $1 trillion.
  • On the data front, mortgage applications are due at 7 a.m. ET, followed by international trade figures by 8:30 a.m. ET, and the Quarterly Financial Report, due out at 10 a.m. ET.

U.S. stock index futures tumbled ahead of Wednesday's open, as market participants became increasingly nervous over trade frictions between the U.S. and major partners.

Around 5:30 a.m. ET, Dow futures fell 125 points, indicating a negative open of -107.48 points, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures pointing to a downbeat start to the day for their respective sessions. Markets in Asia and Europe added pressure to U.S. futures, with a negative trading session seen in both regions.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.
Brendan McDermid | Reuters
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

Trade anxiety continues to permeate global markets Wednesday, as investors await news surrounding the U.S.' future trading relationship with the likes of Canada and China. The U.S. and Canada failed to secure a new agreement last Friday, to replace the current North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) pact – meaning that extended talks are likely to continue in the coming days, potentially weeks.

In the latest surrounding NAFTA, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau indicated on Tuesday that the country wouldn't bow to certain requests at the talks with the U.S. this week, according to Reuters. In spite of this, officials from both nations will meet today, to try and settle differences in order to secure a future deal on trade.

Meanwhile, markets in China and the U.S. remain on edge after a report from Bloomberg last week revealed that the U.S. administration was on standby to inflict additional levies on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods as soon as this week. Trump also added uncertainty to the U.S.' future position in the World Trade Organization (WTO), telling Bloomberg that if the organization didn't "shape up," he'd consider withdrawing the States from it.

On the data front, mortgage applications are due at 7 a.m. ET, followed by international trade figures by 8:30 a.m. ET, and the Quarterly Financial Report, due out at 10 a.m. ET.

In the earnings space, a number of brands are reporting including DocuSign, Cloudera, and MongoDB. Investors will also be keeping an eye on the tech space, after e-commerce giant Amazon.com briefly pushed its market cap to $1 trillion, about a month after Apple.

Vote
Vote to see results
Total Votes:

Not a Scientific Survey. Results may not total 100% due to rounding.

On the central banking front, a number of U.S. Federal Reserve officials are due to speak at respective events, including St. Louis Fed President James Bullard and Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic.

Elsewhere, turmoil from emerging markets are likely to keep investors jittery, especially from recent volatility in the Turkish lira and Argentine Peso, as these economies deal with their own economic dilemmas and an uncertain external environment.

Related Securities

Symbol
Price
  
Change
%Change
DJIA
---
S&P 500
---
NASDAQ
---
SPY
---
QQQ
---
DIA
---
IVV
---