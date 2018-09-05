Trade anxiety continues to permeate global markets Wednesday, as investors await news surrounding the U.S.' future trading relationship with the likes of Canada and China. The U.S. and Canada failed to secure a new agreement last Friday, to replace the current North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) pact – meaning that extended talks are likely to continue in the coming days, potentially weeks.

In the latest surrounding NAFTA, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau indicated on Tuesday that the country wouldn't bow to certain requests at the talks with the U.S. this week, according to Reuters. In spite of this, officials from both nations will meet today, to try and settle differences in order to secure a future deal on trade.

Meanwhile, markets in China and the U.S. remain on edge after a report from Bloomberg last week revealed that the U.S. administration was on standby to inflict additional levies on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods as soon as this week. Trump also added uncertainty to the U.S.' future position in the World Trade Organization (WTO), telling Bloomberg that if the organization didn't "shape up," he'd consider withdrawing the States from it.

On the data front, mortgage applications are due at 7 a.m. ET, followed by international trade figures by 8:30 a.m. ET, and the Quarterly Financial Report, due out at 10 a.m. ET.

In the earnings space, a number of brands are reporting including DocuSign, Cloudera, and MongoDB. Investors will also be keeping an eye on the tech space, after e-commerce giant Amazon.com briefly pushed its market cap to $1 trillion, about a month after Apple.