The dollar is on a tear, and that means one thing: pack your bags.

The DXY U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, surged to year-to-date highs through August. That makes it relatively less expensive to travel to even the most far-flung destinations around the world.

At the same time, international airfares have also come down slightly making it even easier to stretch your budget on a vacation abroad.

So dust off your passport, here are the top trips to consider, according to the travel pros.