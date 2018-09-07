Cramer's game plan: Be ready for another Trump tariff-fueled sell-off   

CNBC's Jim Cramer couldn't resist patting himself on the back for his prediction that if Friday's job results were strong, they would embolden President Donald Trump to intensify his administration's trade war with China.

Sure enough, the better than expected jobs report was followed by another warning from Trump to China. The president told reporters Friday that he was "ready" to place tariffs on another $267 billion worth of Chinese goods on top of the $200 billion worth of goods already under scrutiny.

"Why does this matter? Because the president's predictability on trade has created a 'good news is bad news' dynamic," the "Mad Money" host said Friday. "Good news for the economy causes the White House to ratchet up trade tensions, which is viewed as bad news by the stock market."

Given the tit-for-tat history of the U.S.-China trade debacle, Cramer figured that the Chinese government would issue a response to Trump's barb over the weekend.

"You should expect a response from China over the weekend, and that does not bode well for Monday's thinly traded session," Cramer warned. (Monday marks the start of Rosh Hashana, the Jewish New Year.)

He added that shares of big industrial and technology companies with business in China would likely suffer the consequences.

"Be ready for a bit of a sell-off. Might be a good buying opportunity if the pain spreads beyond the Chinese-focused stocks," the "Mad Money" host said, turning to his weekly game plan: