Nearly 6 in 10 workers are still recovering after the Great Recession

A decade later, Vier, 58, is working at a Florida theme park as a photographer. He said he was never able to find another position in his field.

"I had worked my whole career in automotive advertising, it kind of pigeonholed me," Vier said.

His annual income now is about $25,000, which makes it difficult to save for retirement.

"I'm contributing a little bit but nothing like when I was in advertising and it's impossible to build a nest egg back up," he said.

In a survey of workers from the Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies, 56 percent of respondents said they have not fully recovered from the Great Recession.

Of those respondents, 37 percent said they have somewhat recovered, 12 percent said they have not begun to recover and 7 percent said they may never recover.