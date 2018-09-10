Trader Poll

Tell us what you think: Is the global financial crisis of 2008 over?

  • Financial markets were swept into a wave of turmoil when investment bank Lehman Brothers filed for bankruptcy on Sept. 15, 2008, becoming one of the largest casualties in what is known today as the 2008 financial crisis.
  • As the 10-year anniversary of the former Wall Street giant's collapse approaches, some are questioning whether the world has recovered since then.
Working for Lehman Bros the day it collapsed
Working for Lehman Bros the day it collapsed   

Ten years ago, financial markets were rattled as Wall Street giant Lehman Brothers announced on Sept. 15 that it had filed for bankruptcy. It became one of the largest casualties in what is known today as the great financial crisis of 2008.

The crisis triggered a string of sweeping changes and regulations in the financial sector, including the Dodd Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act which saw a partial rollback earlier this year.

In a 2017 study conducted by insurance company Country Financial, one in three Americans said they had yet to recover from the effects of the financial crisis.

According to the latest U.S. nonfarm payrolls data, however, wages saw their largest increase in growth since the recession while unemployment in the country remains close to its lowest levels since April 2000.

Vote
Vote to see results
Total Votes:

Not a Scientific Survey. Results may not total 100% due to rounding.

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...