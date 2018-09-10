Tell us what you think: Is the global financial crisis of 2008 over?

Working for Lehman Bros the day it collapsed 6:25 AM ET Fri, 25 Sept 2015 | 01:01

Ten years ago, financial markets were rattled as Wall Street giant Lehman Brothers announced on Sept. 15 that it had filed for bankruptcy. It became one of the largest casualties in what is known today as the great financial crisis of 2008.

The crisis triggered a string of sweeping changes and regulations in the financial sector, including the Dodd Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act which saw a partial rollback earlier this year.

In a 2017 study conducted by insurance company Country Financial, one in three Americans said they had yet to recover from the effects of the financial crisis.

According to the latest U.S. nonfarm payrolls data, however, wages saw their largest increase in growth since the recession while unemployment in the country remains close to its lowest levels since April 2000.