Investors around the globe remain on tenterhooks at the start of the new week, as concerns from previous days, seep into market sentiment. Last Friday, President Donald Trump spoke to reporters on Air Force One, stating that he was "ready to go" on hitting China with an additional $267 billion worth of tariffs.

The U.S. administration is already looking into finalizing plans that would inflict tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods, after a public comment period expired last week.

Investors will keep an eye on the U.S.' relationship with other major economies going forward. Canada and the U.S. have yet to secure a final deal that would replace the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA); meantime, last Friday, Trump told journalists that the U.S. and Japan had begun talks over trade; Reuters reported.

With little economic data due out on Monday, investors are likely to still be digesting last Friday's jobs numbers, which saw the economy add 201,000 jobs in the last month — a figure that beat market expectations and put investors on edge over where the U.S. central bank could be heading next.