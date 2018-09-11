Uber just hired a Coca-Cola veteran as its first chief marketing officer

Uber has hired Rebecca Messina as its first chief marketing officer (CMO). She joins from drinks company Beam Suntory, where she had been global CMO since 2016.

Prior to that, Messina spent almost 22 years at Coca-Cola, lastly as a senior vice-president in its ventures and emerging brands team.

Messina will be tasked with bringing Uber's global marketing teams together, the company said in an online statement. "My focus has always been on three things: people, growth and brands. Uber checks all three boxes: a rapidly growing global business, with the opportunity to build an iconic brand alongside a team that's committed to transforming the future of mobility," Messina said in the statement Monday.