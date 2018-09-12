Richard Branson believes the key to success is a three-day workweek 

Billionaire Richard Branson is pushing business leaders to embrace the idea of flexible work arrangements, claiming that with today's cutting-edge technology, there is no reason people can't work less hours and be equally — if not more — effective.

Hard work is key, but enjoying what you do and having fun is just as crucial, said the adventurous, fun-loving founder of Virgin. In his international best seller "The Virgin Way: If It's Not Fun, It's Not Worth Doing," he wrote that "fun is one of the most important — and underrated — ingredients in any successful venture."

Branson often touts the importance of relaxing, recharging and reconnecting with the people you love and believes flexible working allows Virgin's staff to find a better balance between their work and private lives. "Through this balance they become happier and more productive," he said.

Virgin offers its employees unlimited leave and a work-from-home option. "It's easier to attract top talent when you are open and flexible," Branson said in a recent blog post. "It's not effective or productive to force them to behave in a conventional way."

And he believes advances in technology fully supports the transition.

Instead of fearing robots will take over jobs, he says technology should be embraced, because innovation is making it possible to do more work in less time, which means employees should be free to have more personal time to do the things they want to do.

"Many people out there would love three-day or even four-day weekends," said Branson. "Everyone would welcome more time to spend with their loved ones, more time to get fit and healthy, more time to explore the world."

The billionaire knows a thing or two about balancing work and family life. Virgin Group, his venture capital investment firm, has an interest in more than 60 businesses, from trains and planes to spaceships and tech. His businesses serve 53 million customers, employ 69,000 people in 53 countries and reaps nearly $22 billion in annual revenue. When Branson isn't focusing on growing the Virgin businesses, he's meeting with world leaders about global issues through his philanthropic arm, Virgin Unite.