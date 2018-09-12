Wall Street expected to open higher after stocks see their best advance of September

After months of waging a behind-the-scenes war against President Donald Trump's trade tariffs, more than 60 U.S. industry groups are launching a coalition today —Americans for Free Trade — to take the fight public. (Reuters)



* China's Xi: Protectionism is rearing its head (Reuters)

* Oil prices lift stocks despite trade spat (WSJ)

Trump anticipates Hurricane Florence will be one of the worst storms in decades and said everybody should "get out" if they are in the path of the storm. Florence will hit the Carolinas late Thursday and into Friday. (CNBC & AP)



* How to protect your pets during Florence (USA Today)

Trump's administration took nearly $10 million from the Federal Emergency Management Agency's budget this summer to help boost U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, budget documents shared with USA Today showed.



* Trump leans toward Emmet Flood as next White House counsel (WSJ)

The Washington Post has learned that Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort is in talks with the special counsel's office about a possible plea deal. The talks come days before in-person jury selection begins in his second trial.

Former President George W. Bush, who has maintained a low profile since leaving office in 2009, is hitting the fundraising circuit for a handful of Republican House and Senate candidates. His tour will begin this morning in Fort Worth, Texas. (Politico)

Minnesota Firefighters had an unbelievable surprise during a memorial to commemorate the anniversary of the September 11 attacks. An eagle landed on top of a fire truck that was part of the display set up to pay respects. (CNN)

J.P. Morgan Chase (JPM) pledged $500 million for a new program to boost economic growth in cities around the world. The bank, led by CEO Jamie Dimon, is basing the effort on what it learned from previous investment projects. (CNBC)



* Jamie Dimon hands over more responsibilities to top lieutenants (CNBC)

Wells Fargo's (WFC) plan to reimburse customers who had bought unnecessary auto insurance was rejected by regulators. The bank was told that it must do more to make sure it has located and compensated every affected driver. (Reuters)

Ten years ago this week, Lehman Brothers collapsed, touching off the 2008 financial crisis, which sunk the economy and the stock market. The CNBC documentary, "Crisis on Wall Street: The Week That Shook the World," premieres on television tonight.

Verizon (VZ) will launch next-generation 5G service in October in four cities – Houston, Indianapolis, Los Angeles and Sacramento. Rival AT&T (T) had said it planned to launch 5G service in a handful of cities sometime this year. (The Verge)



* FCC says it needs more time to review Sprint-T-Mobile deal (CNBC)

Alphabet's (GOOGL) Google is facing new tests as pressure mount from federal legislators and state authorities on privacy practices. It had been successful of keeping its head down while lawmakers brutalized Facebook (FB) and Twitter (TWTR). (Axios)