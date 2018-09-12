Morning Brief

Wall Street expected to open higher after stocks see their best advance of September

BY THE NUMBERS

Futures were higher this morning after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq posted a second straight day of gains Tuesday and the Dow broke a two-day losing streak. Tuesday's advance was the best of September for the major averages. (CNBC)

* Cramer: Stocks heavily tied to China may be signaling an end to the trade war (CNBC)

Apple (AAPL) is expected to introduce new iPhones at an event to be held at the Apple campus in Cupertino, California at 1 p.m. ET. The U.S. consumer tech giant is also expected to unveil a new Apple Watch, new iPads, a Macbook and more. (CNBC)

* Apple will probably lower iPhone prices — here's why (CNBC)

The Fed releases its Beige Book at 2 p.m. ET. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard has a public appearance in Chicago today, while Fed Governor Lael Brainard will speak in Detroit. Bullard is not a voting member of the FOMC for 2018. (CNBC)

The government is out with the August Producer Price Index at 8:30 a.m. ET, with consensus forecasts calling for 0.2 percent increases in both the headline number and the ex-food and energy inflation rate. Headline PPI was unchanged in July, with core inflation up 0.1 percent.(CNBC)

* Weekly refinance demand plummets as mortgage rates hit a 5-week high (CNBC)

IN THE NEWS TODAY

After months of waging a behind-the-scenes war against President Donald Trump's trade tariffs, more than 60 U.S. industry groups are launching a coalition today —Americans for Free Trade — to take the fight public. (Reuters)

* China's Xi: Protectionism is rearing its head (Reuters)
* Oil prices lift stocks despite trade spat (WSJ)

Trump anticipates Hurricane Florence will be one of the worst storms in decades and said everybody should "get out" if they are in the path of the storm. Florence will hit the Carolinas late Thursday and into Friday. (CNBC & AP)

* How to protect your pets during Florence (USA Today)

Trump's administration took nearly $10 million from the Federal Emergency Management Agency's budget this summer to help boost U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, budget documents shared with USA Today showed.

* Trump leans toward Emmet Flood as next White House counsel (WSJ)

The Washington Post has learned that Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort is in talks with the special counsel's office about a possible plea deal. The talks come days before in-person jury selection begins in his second trial.

Former President George W. Bush, who has maintained a low profile since leaving office in 2009, is hitting the fundraising circuit for a handful of Republican House and Senate candidates. His tour will begin this morning in Fort Worth, Texas. (Politico)

Minnesota Firefighters had an unbelievable surprise during a memorial to commemorate the anniversary of the September 11 attacks. An eagle landed on top of a fire truck that was part of the display set up to pay respects. (CNN)

J.P. Morgan Chase (JPM) pledged $500 million for a new program to boost economic growth in cities around the world. The bank, led by CEO Jamie Dimon, is basing the effort on what it learned from previous investment projects. (CNBC)

* Jamie Dimon hands over more responsibilities to top lieutenants (CNBC)

Wells Fargo's (WFC) plan to reimburse customers who had bought unnecessary auto insurance was rejected by regulators. The bank was told that it must do more to make sure it has located and compensated every affected driver. (Reuters)

Ten years ago this week, Lehman Brothers collapsed, touching off the 2008 financial crisis, which sunk the economy and the stock market. The CNBC documentary, "Crisis on Wall Street: The Week That Shook the World," premieres on television tonight.

Verizon (VZ) will launch next-generation 5G service in October in four cities – Houston, Indianapolis, Los Angeles and Sacramento. Rival AT&T (T) had said it planned to launch 5G service in a handful of cities sometime this year. (The Verge)

* FCC says it needs more time to review Sprint-T-Mobile deal (CNBC)

Alphabet's (GOOGL) Google is facing new tests as pressure mount from federal legislators and state authorities on privacy practices. It had been successful of keeping its head down while lawmakers brutalized Facebook (FB) and Twitter (TWTR). (Axios)

STOCKS TO WATCH

NIO (NIO) will begin trading today on the New York Stock Exchange after the Chinese electric car startup priced its initial public offering at $6.25 per share. That was at the low end of the projected range of $6.25-$8.25 per share, and gives NIO a value of $6.4 billion.

Gilead Sciences (GILD) saw upbeat results for an experimental rheumatoid arthritis drug in a phase 3 study.

Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA) will delay launching a generic version of British drug maker Indivior's opioid addiction drug, pending resolution of a U.S. court case involving Indivior and generic drug maker Dr Reddy's Laboratories.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) said its experimental plaque psoriasis drug showed promising results in a mid-stage trial, helping reduce the severity of the disease.

NXP Semiconductor (NXPI) shares are under pressure, after executives of the Dutch chip maker gave a strategic update. That follows the collapse of the company's proposed merger with Qualcomm (QCOM). The company had not held quarterly conference calls with analysts

Boeing (BA) delivered 48 of its 737 aircraft in August, a rebound from the 29 it delivered in July. The July total was one of its lowest in years, impacted by supplier delays.

e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) is under pressure from activist investor Marathon Partners, according to the Wall Street Journal. The paper cites a draft of a letter that will be sent to the cosmetics retailer's chief executive, pushing for e.l.f. to either sell itself or refocus on core operations. Marathon owns about 8.5 percent of the company's outstanding shares.

WATERCOOLER

The tennis umpire engulfed in the Serena Williams controversy spoke out after the US Open women's final. Carlos Ramos told Tribuna Expresso that he is "fine, given the circumstances" and is "sure of his performance" in Saturday's match.

