The bizarre political rise and fall of Infowars' Alex Jones

This was supposed to be Alex Jones' moment.

Jones has spent much of the past 23 years on the outskirts of political society, spreading conspiracy theories and lies about some of the most tragic events in modern American history. He is "almost certainly the most prolific conspiracy theorist in contemporary America," according to the Southern Poverty Law Center.

With the rise of Donald Trump, who has been described in media outlets as the "human distillation" of the conspiracy monger's paranoid worldview, Jones appeared set to finally make it into the mainstream. But now, amid a global backlash against the chaotic forces Jones helped propel, the social media companies that fueled his rise may have closed him out for good.

This, in turn, has sparked accusations of bias against Silicon Valley. Right wing news site Breitbart on Wednesday published a video, shot soon after Election Day 2016, showing executives at Google and parent company Alphabet expressing displeasure at Trump's win – potentially right into the hands of conspiracy theorists like Jones as he preaches on his website and radio show that the top tech companies are out to get people like him.

For years, Jones had railed against global power structures that he said were conspiring to control the levers of power. At last, a politician was saying the same thing, and millions of people were hearing the message, not just on YouTube, but on television and in the pages of America's most widely circulated newspapers.

"You have an amazing reputation. I will not let you down," Trump told Jones in an interview from Trump Tower in December 2015.

It was a startling admission from the front-runner for the Republican nomination for president. Among the tragedies that Jones has said were orchestrated by the government: The Oklahoma City Bombing of 1995, the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, the 2012 Sandy Hook elementary school shooting, and the Valentine's Day 2018 shooting in Parkland, Fla.

They are all, to Jones and his followers, part of a grand, secret government operation designed to control people's minds and take away Americans' guns.