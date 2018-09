The IRS will grant some tax relief to residents who are reeling from Hurricane Florence.

The storm, which weakened to a tropical depression on Sunday, poured up to 40 inches of rain on North Carolina since Thursday.

Taxpayers affected by the storm will have additional time to file their quarterly estimated income taxes, which would have been due on Sept. 17. They will now have until Jan. 31, 2019 to file and pay the applicable levies for that period.