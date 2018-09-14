Staying home with a new baby is a luxury – but only in the U.S.

That's because bonding with an infant generally means giving up income at a time when expenses are going up.

Less than a quarter of private-sector workers have paid family leave, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Just five states – California, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island and Washington – and Washington, D.C., mandate paid family leave. Of course, every worker is eligible for 12 weeks of unpaid leave under the Family and Medical Leave Act.

By contrast. most industrialized countries offer financial support to new parents.