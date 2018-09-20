Tesla loses another exec: VP of supply chain management Liam O'Connor

Tesla is losing another executive -- its vice president of global supply management Liam O'Connor, is said to be leaving the electric vehicle maker.

News of his departure was first reported by Bloomberg. Select company insiders also knew he had resigned, according to a person familiar with the matter. Neither Tesla nor O'Connor responded to requests for further information.

O'Connor, who joined Tesla from Apple in 2015, is the latest high-ranking Tesla employee to exit the company amid a tumultuous year. Chief Accounting Officer Dave Morton resigned after about a month on the job there, while the company's prior HR boss Gaby Toledano said she would not return after her earlier reported leave of absence.

At least 42 executives have left Tesla in 2018, according to a tracker maintained by Tesla short-seller Jim Chanos, including 59 in the last 12 months. The company laid off at least 9 percent of its workforce in June — the same month 13 executives left the company, according to Chanos' list.

In recent quarters, Tesla has battled through production delays, swinging stock prices, and a DOJ probe following controversial conduct of its CEO and chairman Elon Musk.

At the same time, Tesla's Model 3 electric sedan became the most popular electric car in the U.S., and a top-selling vehicle overall. The rear wheel drive version of the Model 3 today attained a perfect 5-star safety rating from the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Shares in Tesla have declined around 7 percent from around $321 at the start of 2018 to a closing price of $298.33 today.