US stock futures waver as September draws to a close

The Senate Judiciary Committee plans to vote today on Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the Supreme Court. Kavanaugh and a woman accusing him of sexual assault, Christine Blasey Ford, spent hours testifying Thursday before the committee. (AP)



* Ford appears before senators as her own expert witness (CNBC)

* Furious Kavanaugh rips controversy as a national disgrace (CNBC)

* Trump: Kavanaugh 'showed America exactly why I nominated him' (CNBC)

Top Democratic operatives are already talking about impeachment of Kavanaugh as a 2020 campaign issue, according to Axios. The news site said the talks reflect the conclusion of Democrats and Republicans that Kavanaugh's confirmation is more likely than not.



* American Bar Association calls for FBI investigation into Kavanaugh allegations (USA Today)

President Donald Trump will meet with Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein next week. He postponed the scheduled Thursday meeting in order to not distract from congressional hearings for his Supreme Court nominee, Kavanaugh. (CNBC)

The United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer plans to issue the text of a trade deal with just the U.S. and Mexico today, two sources told CNBC. One source said that the text will allow Canada to join onto the agreement at a later date.

The House will vote today on legislation that would make permanent Trump's tax cuts for individuals, according to House tax committee chairman Kevin Brady. Republicans have been calling it "Tax Reform 2.0." (Reuters)

Google CEO Sundar Pichai is scheduled to meet privately with members of Congress today. The closed-door gathering is expected to include discussions about Trump's recent allegations that Google has been rigging the results of its search engine. (AP)

Volkswagen (VLKAY) will announce the firing of Audi CEO Rupert Stadler, perhaps as soon as today, according to sources quoted by the Wall Street Journal. Stadler has been in jail in connection with the automaker's emissions cheating scandal.

Boeing (BA) won a $9.2 billion contract to build new trainer jets for the Air Force. The contract is one of the largest awarded by the Pentagon over the past few years. Lockheed Martin was also in the running. (CNBC)

Iridium Communications announced a partnership with Amazon (AMZN) Web Services to develop a satellite-based network called CloudConnect for Internet of Things applications. The network will focus on "where cellular technologies aren't." (CNBC)

Netflix (NFLX) Chief Executive Reed Hastings said today the streaming service plans to double its investments in France and produce 14 local shows. Hastings did not disclose how much Netflix would invest in France. (Reuters)