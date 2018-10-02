A tough Tuesday is ahead for US stocks

The full Senate will vote on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation "this week," according to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. Republicans are moving quickly to confirm the judge before November's midterm elections. (CNBC)



* White House agrees to expand Kavanaugh probe slightly (Washington Post)

A pro-Trump organization decided to continue backing Kavanaugh's nomination, despite a background investigation by the FBI. America First is spending $300,000 to keep the ad running nationwide on Fox News Channel for the next four days. (CNBC)

President Donald Trump took a victory lap Monday after the announcement of a new North American trade deal, heralding the pact as "an extraordinary agreement" and "a new dawn" for the American auto industry. (CNBC)



* Trump's trade victories mean the White House can now 'focus all its ire on China' (CNBC)

Officials said the death toll from the earthquake and tsunami on Indonesia's Sulawesi island surpassed 1,200, as fears grow that many more are dead. Getting aid to affected areas is another challenge after the disaster. (WSJ)

Long-dormant proposals to allow the United States to sue OPEC nations are getting a fresh look in Congress. One bill in particular would change U.S. antitrust law to allow OPEC producers to be sued for collusion. (Reuters)

A record number of people registered to vote in the midterm elections on National Voter Registration Day last week, according to Time. The registrations surpassed the previous record set during the 2016 presidential campaign.

U.S. aerospace and industrial company United Technologies (UTX) received approval by regulators for its deal to buy aviation systems maker Rockwell Collins (COL), with the condition that it must sell two of Rockwell's businesses. (Reuters)

Amazon (AMZN) is raising its minimum wage to $15 for all U.S. employees, effective next month. The new minimum wage will benefit more than 250,000 Amazon employees, including part-time and temporary employees. (CNBC)

Alphabet's (GOOGL) Google unit lost a key executive, with Sridhar Ramaswamy stepping down. Ramaswamy has been head of Google's online ad business for the past five years, but is departing to join venture capital firm Greylock Partners. (CNBC)

Tesla (TSLA) plans a "family night" screening of Pixar's "Cars 3" at its sprawling battery plant in Sparks, Nevada, this weekend. It's a gesture to thank employees and their loved ones for all their long hours and hard work. (CNBC)