When American designer Virgil Abloh landed the job as artistic director of Louis Vuitton menswear, one of the highest profile jobs in fashion, he wanted a younger generation to know "there's someone listening," he told British Vogue.

The 164-year-old French fashion house owned by the LVMH luxury conglomerate and known for its monogrammed leather goods, hired Abloh in March, with Louis Vuitton Chair and CEO Michael Burke praising his disruptive approach to fashion and popular culture.

It's also this millennial-friendly style that attracted German brand Rimowa to Abloh, a LVMH majority-owned luggage company that hired the designer to star in a campaign video for its 120th anniversary. The film, released Tuesday, shows Abloh's musings on travel as he leaves a hotel room and takes a flight.

"My premier position is just to translate brand into current culture… The brands that I choose to work with are usually best in category and they also have some heritage to them," Abloh told CNBC on the phone as he waited for a flight from Chicago to Paris. "And my goal is to sort of articulate that heritage in a new refreshing way to a younger consumer."