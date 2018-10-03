Wall Street is set for a higher open after Dow jumps to all-time high

Futures were higher this morning after a largely negative session Tuesday. The exception was the Dow, which saw a fourth straight gain and another record high. The S&P 500 saw its second negative session in three. The Nasdaq saw a second straight negative session. (CNBC)
Economic data due out this morning features the ADP's September private-sector jobs report at 8:15 a.m. ET. The government is out with its September employment report on Friday. (CNBC)
* Weekly mortgage applications flatline, along with interest rates (CNBC)
Chicago Fed President Charles Evans, a nonvoting member this year, reiterated today his upbeat outlook for the economy and again said the central bank will likely need to set monetary policy in a way that slows growth. (WSJ)
Other central bank speakers today include Fed Chair Jerome Powell at The Atlantic Festival in Washington, D.C., and Fed Gov. Lael Brainard at the FedPayments Improvement Community Forum (CNBC)
* Powell sees 'remarkably positive outlook' for economy that may be 'too good to be true' (CNBC)