Wall Street is set for a higher open after Dow jumps to all-time high

New York state tax officials are investigating allegations detailed in a New York Times investigation into Donald Trump and his family's business dealings. The Times reported that Trump and his family committed "instances of outright fraud." (CNBC)



* Trump's 'small' loan from his father was more like $60.7 million (NY Times)

President Trump ignited a crowd at a campaign rally in Mississippi last night by mocking Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, the woman who claimed she was sexually assaulted by Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh decades ago. (AP)



* Trump on Brett Kavanaugh: 'I don't even know him' (USA Today)



The FBI does not plan to interview Ford, the first of three women who last month publicly accused Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct. A source told NBC News that the White House felt Ford's testimony made an interview with the FBI unnecessary.



* McConnell presses Kavanaugh vote as FBI probe nears end (WSJ)

A message will be sent to the cellphones of nearly ever American around 2 p.m. ET today. It'll be the first trial of the "Presidential Alert" system, a way to notify Americans across of the country of national emergencies. (NBC News)

Defense officials and the Secret Service said that two letters that arrived at a Pentagon distribution center have tested positive for the poison ricin and a "suspicious envelope" had been sent to the White House. (WSJ)

A volcano erupted today on the same island in Indonesia where an earthquake and tsunami killed at least 1,400 people last week. Scientists haven't determined whether the eruption was directly triggered by the earthquake. (USA Today)

China ordered A-list movie star Fan Bingbing to pay the equivalent of $129 million in overdue taxes and fines, state news agency Xinhua said today, as a crackdown on tax evasion in the entertainment industry gathers momentum. (Reuters)

The 2018 Nobel Prize in Chemistry was awarded today to Frances Arnold of the U.S., and jointly to American George Smith and Gregory Winter of Britain for their work on evolutionary science. (NY Times)

Apple (AAPL) CEO Tim Cook hit out at tech companies that insist more customer data leads to superior products. He said in an interview with Vice that such claims are a "bunch of bunk." (CNBC)



* Jeff Bezos explains why Blue Origin is 'the most important work I'm doing' (CNBC)

Top lenders of Toys 'R' Us decided to cancel the bankruptcy auction of its brand name and other intellectual property assets. They instead plan to revive the Toys 'R' Us and Babies 'R' Us brand names, according to a court filing. (Reuters)

Shares in luxury automaker Aston Martin fell as much as 6.5 percent in its market debut in London today after investors and analysts raised concerns that it may find it hard to deliver on an ambitious roll-out of new models. (CNBC)



* Tencent Music files for an IPO in one of the biggest U.S. listings by a Chinese company this year (Reuters)