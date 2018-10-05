Sexual harassment in the workplace isn't just unpleasant for about half the workforce.

It costs a company money in terms of lower morale and decreased engagement, which in turn can ramp down productivity, according to a survey from the Society of Human Resource Management.

Uncertainty over what constitutes sexual harassment has made some men uncomfortable around female co-workers and wary about navigating changing workplace dynamics.

For instance, some executives are not inviting female colleagues on trips, to evening networking events or into their inner circles, said Johnny C. Taylor Jr., president and CEO of the human resources group.

According to Taylor, this a troubling trend because it reduces opportunity for women even while male executives are looking to avoid any situation that could be misperceived.