Sports entrepreneur Michael Rubin sees 'nothing but growth opportunity in China'   

On Rubin's most recent visit to China, where he'll soon be launching Fanatics, a sports merchandise retailer and CNBC Disruptor 50 company, he said the excitement around basketball was something "you had to see ... to believe."

"We had 45 million people watch our pre-season basketball game," Rubin said. "That's like half of a Super Bowl rating. That's how rabid the basketball fans are in China. So, for me, I think we have nothing but growth opportunity in China."

For Fanatics, a $4.5 billion direct-to-consumer manufacturer and retailer of licensed sports merchandise like jerseys, that opportunity could be in the billions of dollars, Rubin, who serves as Fanatics' executive chairman, told Cramer.