Sports entrepreneur Michael Rubin sees 'nothing but growth opportunity in China'

  • Michael Rubin, CEO of Kynetic and executive chairman of Fanatics, shares his take on the fate of business in China in an interview with CNBC's Jim Cramer.
  • "I think we have nothing but growth opportunity in China," the sports entrepreneur says.
Sports entrepreneur Michael Rubin, founder and CEO of privately-held e-commerce giant Kynetic, sees "nothing but growth opportunity" in China despite the trade tensions between its government and U.S. trade authorities.

"What I see as an entrepreneur is how much opportunity there is in China," Rubin, who co-owns the Philadelphia 76ers, told "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer in an exclusive interview.

On Rubin's most recent visit to China, where he'll soon be launching Fanatics, a sports merchandise retailer and CNBC Disruptor 50 company, he said the excitement around basketball was something "you had to see ... to believe."

"We had 45 million people watch our pre-season basketball game," Rubin said. "That's like half of a Super Bowl rating. That's how rabid the basketball fans are in China. So, for me, I think we have nothing but growth opportunity in China."

For Fanatics, a $4.5 billion direct-to-consumer manufacturer and retailer of licensed sports merchandise like jerseys, that opportunity could be in the billions of dollars, Rubin, who serves as Fanatics' executive chairman, told Cramer.

"We think we can build a multi-billion-dollar business there, so I couldn't be more bullish on the opportunity," the CEO said. "And here's the most exciting thing: we're just getting going."

Watch Michael Rubin's full interview here:

