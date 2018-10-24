3 in 5 Americans say their finances haven't improved since the 2016 election

Though the U.S. economy has improved since 2016, more than 60 percent of Americans say that they have yet to see an improvement in their own wallets.

In all, 45 percent of 1,001 individuals polled by Bankrate.com said their finances have been "about the same" compared to two years ago.

Another 17 percent said their finances have worsened since then, Bankrate.com found.

The personal finance website conducted its survey via telephone in late September. The margin of error is 3.72 percent.

The news comes amid an improvement in the economy over the last two years. For instance, average hourly earnings are up, reaching $27.24 per hour in September 2018, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

That's a 5 percent increase from the average hourly wage of $25.88 in October 2016.

See below for additional data points comparing the state of the economy from just prior to President Donald Trump's election in November 2016 up to September 2018.