OnePlus announced the OnePlus 6T on Monday, the first phone coming to the U.S. with a fingerprint reader embedded inside the screen. It's one example of how Android makers are playing catch-up to Apple's Face ID technology.

Apple proved with Face ID on its new iPhones that facial recognition is the easiest and most secure way to unlock and make purchases with phones. You just need to look at the phone for a split second and it verifies you're the proper owner.

Face ID has an added benefit: it allows Apple to expand the size of the screen on its phones and remove the home button entirely. Face ID is even expected to make its debut in new iPads on Tuesday.

Android makers haven't been able to replicate Face ID in a way that's just as fast or secure.

Some Android phones have facial recognition systems, but they're often used as a shortcut for unlocking the phone and aren't as secure as fingerprint readers. More secure options, like iris scanning on Samsung phones, aren't as fast. To expand the size of displays, Android makers have switched to putting fingerprint readers on the back of phones, which can be clunky.

OnePlus' strategy to hide the fingerprint reader inside the screen gives the company some of the advantages Apple has with Face ID, like the ability to fit as much screen on the front of the phone as possible. It's also quick, and a user doesn't need to feel for the fingerprint reader on the back of a phone. It's a much cleaner way of verifying a user.

Here's what it looks like: