Stocks rally again | GM surges on earnings | Bitcoin turns 10 years old

Wall Street looks to end a horrible October on Halloween today with a two-session winning streak. U.S. futures were pointing to a continuation this morning of the sharp rally on Tuesday, which pulled the S&P 500 out of correction territory. The Nasdaq, however, remains in a correction. (CNBC)

Shares of General Motors (GM) were surging about 10 percent in premarket trading after the automaker this morning released third-quarter earnings that beat expectations on strong truck sales. Revenue also exceeded estimates. (CNBC)

Shares of Facebook (FB) were all over the place in after-hours trading. They're up about 4 percent in the premarket after the social network's slight miss on revenue and user growth. Earnings per-share did beat estimates. (CNBC)



* Zuckerberg laid out how everything is changing for Facebook (CNBC)

This morning's 8:15 a.m. ET release of the ADP report on private sector jobs for last month could be key in determining whether the stock market can stay positive today. The government's September employment report comes on Friday. (CNBC)



* Cramer: Best thing for stocks would be more bad economic news (CNBC)

The U.S. is taking on too much debt right now, former Fed Chair Janet Yellen said late Tuesday. "If I had a magic wand, I would raise taxes and cut retirement spending." Yellen also gave her successor, Jerome Powell, a vote of confidence. (CNBC)



* Wild swings in the stock market may have scared home buyers (CNBC)

* Southern California suffers its worst housing slump in over a decade (CNBC)