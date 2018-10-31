The future of work won't be about college degrees, it will be about job skills

Twenty million students started college this fall, and this much is certain: The vast majority of them will be taking on debt — a lot of debt.

What's less certain is whether their degrees will pay off.

According to the survey Freelancing in America 2018, released Wednesday, 93 percent of college-educated freelancers say their skill training is useful in the work they are doing now, compared to 79 percent who claim their college training is useful. Conducted by research firm Edelman Intelligence and co-commissioned by Upwork and Freelancers Union, the survey polled 6,001 U.S. workers.

This new data points to something much larger. Rapid technological change, combined with rising education costs, have made our traditional higher-education system an increasingly anachronistic and risky path. The cost of a college education is so high now that we have reached a tipping point at which the debt incurred often isn't outweighed by future earnings potential.

Yet too often, degrees are still thought of as lifelong stamps of professional competency. They tend to create a false sense of security, perpetuating the illusion that work — and the knowledge it requires — is static. It's not.