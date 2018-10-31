These 5 health benefit enrollment mistakes could cost you in 2019

Don't delete your employer's reminders to sign up for next year's employee benefits. It could cost you.

More than 90 percent of workers polled by insurer Aflac said they simply choose the same benefits each year, rather than making any changes during open enrollment.

Perhaps it wouldn't be so bad if those employees at least understood what they were signing up for.

It turns out 76 percent of workers said there were at least some portions of their current coverage that they didn't understand, Aflac found.

The insurer polled 2,000 employees online across the U.S. in March and April.