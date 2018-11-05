Ranks of 401(k), IRA millionaires swell as average retirement account balances hit new high

In other words, don't be complacent about those records. Even when the news is, broadly, that savers are doing well, take the time to check your plan and make sure you're on track, said certified financial planner Douglas Boneparth, president of Bone Fide Wealth in New York.

"I would feel terrible if someone thought they were doing well because everyone is doing well," he said. "The worst thing you could do is to be under the impression you're doing well, when you have no idea how you're doing."

Fidelity's analysis does point to a few trends that indicate consumers may be making strides toward success in their retirement accounts.

For one, more employees are using target-date funds in their portfolios, with 50.4 percent of 401(k) savers putting all their assets in one. Target-date funds invest in a diversified mix of underlying stock and bond funds, with the allocation becoming gradually more conservative as your retirement approaches – although they can still take a beating in a down market.

A decade ago, 1 in 4 savers had a portfolio that was dramatically under- or over-exposed to equities, according to Fidelity — putting them at greater risk of coming up short. That includes 16 percent whose entire account was in stocks, and another 10 percent who had none.

"Today, it's only about 10 percent who are one extreme or the other," Murphy said. "We've seen a big correction there, a helping hand offered by products like target-date funds."