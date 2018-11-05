Ranks of 401(k), IRA millionaires swell as average retirement account balances hit new high

Do you want the good news first about the state of your retirement savings? Or the bad news?
The good news, according to a Fidelity Investments analysis of the third quarter of 2018, is that average retirement account balances have reached record highs. As of Sept. 30, those balances are:
- $106,500 for 401(k) plans, up 2.4 percent from Q2.
- $111,000 for individual retirement accounts, up 3.8 percent from Q2.
- $85,500 for 403(b) plans, up 2.5 percent from Q2.
Those averages are nearly double from where savers were a decade ago, at the start of the financial crisis. The average employee contribution reached its highest level since late 2006, at 8.7 percent, and average rates among women hit a record of 8.5 percent.
"Now, more than ever, we're seeing increases in engagement when it comes to saving and investing for retirement," said Meghan Murphy, a vice president with Fidelity Investments.