The fact that paychecks have been slow to increase amid the robust economic recovery and record-high corporate profits has left some workers frustrated.

Recently, a possible theory has emerged: instead of raising wages, companies are giving out bonuses and adding benefits.

Don't get your hopes up, experts say.

"I'm not aware of any evidence that shows that bonuses as a general matter are increasing or that they're a substitute for wages," said Seth Harris, a deputy labor secretary under former President Barack Obama.