President Donald Trump urged Florida election officials to end a recount and declare his fellow Republicans the winners of disputed races in last week's elections as a judge urged both parties to be careful with allegations of fraud. (Reuters)

Democrat Kyrsten Sinema is the apparent winner of Arizona Senate race, according to NBC News. Republican Martha McSally conceded defeat, bringing an end to the long-fought battle over the seat held by retiring GOP Sen. Jeff Flake.

CNBC has learned that Michael Cohen, the former personal lawyer for President Trump, took a train on Monday to Washington from New York to talk to investigators from the office of special counsel Robert Mueller.



* Mueller report may never come as Democrats wait to talk impeachment (CNBC)

President Trump's national security advisor, John Bolton, today suggested that an audio tape of journalist Jamal Khashoggi's murder may not implicate Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. (CNBC)

Small business owners delivered another near record month of optimism in October. The index shed a modest 0.5 points for a 107.4 reading. Meanwhile, the percent of owners with one or more unfilled job openings was at a 45-year, all-time high level. (NFIB)

Bankers at Goldman Sachs (GS) "cheated" Malaysia in dealings with state fund 1MDB, Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said, amid growing calls in the country for more aggressive steps to recoup fees earned by the bank. (Reuters)

Search teams have recovered remains of 42 people killed by a fierce wildfire that largely incinerated the town of Paradise in northern California, marking the greatest loss of life from a wild land blaze in state history, authorities said. (Reuters)

Tech companies, including Facebook (FB) and Alphabet (GOOGL) unit Google, are launching a new partnership today aimed at better coordinating their respective efforts to help fight the opioid crisis amid intense scrutiny. (Axios)

Volkswagen's CEO told Automotive News that the company could build up to 50 million electric cars on its new electric vehicle platform and is looking at expanding its manufacturing footprint in the United States.