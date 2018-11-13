Futures were higher this morning after a market sell off in Monday's session that saw the Dow fall more than 600 points. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed below their 200-day moving average as tech pulled the market lower. The Nasdaq fell back into correction territory. (CNBC)
Apple's (AAPL) stock was essentially flat in premarket trade this morning. The stock closed down 5 percent Monday after one of its facial recognition suppliers cut its outlook, citing a reduced shipment request from a large customer. (CNBC)
* Cramer explains the Apple-led sell-off and what could stop the declines (CNBC)
Oil prices fell more than 1 percent this morning, with American benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude under $60, after President Donald Trump put pressure on OPEC not to cut supply to prop up the market. (Reuters)
* Gas to overtake coal as world's second largest energy source by 2030, says IEA (Reuters)
Dow component Home Depot (HD) shares were up 3 percent in premarket trade this morning after it reported quarterly earnings that beat Wall Street's expectations and raised its sales outlook for the full year. (CNBC)