Futures were higher this morning after a market sell off in Monday's session that saw the Dow fall more than 600 points. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed below their 200-day moving average as tech pulled the market lower. The Nasdaq fell back into correction territory. (CNBC)

Apple's (AAPL) stock was essentially flat in premarket trade this morning. The stock closed down 5 percent Monday after one of its facial recognition suppliers cut its outlook, citing a reduced shipment request from a large customer. (CNBC)

* Cramer explains the Apple-led sell-off and what could stop the declines (CNBC)

Oil prices fell more than 1 percent this morning, with American benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude under $60, after President Donald Trump put pressure on OPEC not to cut supply to prop up the market. (Reuters)

* Gas to overtake coal as world's second largest energy source by 2030, says IEA (Reuters)

Dow component Home Depot (HD) shares were up 3 percent in premarket trade this morning after it reported quarterly earnings that beat Wall Street's expectations and raised its sales outlook for the full year. (CNBC)

IN THE NEWS TODAY

President Donald Trump urged Florida election officials to end a recount and declare his fellow Republicans the winners of disputed races in last week's elections as a judge urged both parties to be careful with allegations of fraud. (Reuters)

Democrat Kyrsten Sinema is the apparent winner of Arizona Senate race, according to NBC News. Republican Martha McSally conceded defeat, bringing an end to the long-fought battle over the seat held by retiring GOP Sen. Jeff Flake.

CNBC has learned that Michael Cohen, the former personal lawyer for President Trump, took a train on Monday to Washington from New York to talk to investigators from the office of special counsel Robert Mueller.

* Mueller report may never come as Democrats wait to talk impeachment (CNBC)

President Trump's national security advisor, John Bolton, today suggested that an audio tape of journalist Jamal Khashoggi's murder may not implicate Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. (CNBC)

Small business owners delivered another near record month of optimism in October. The index shed a modest 0.5 points for a 107.4 reading. Meanwhile, the percent of owners with one or more unfilled job openings was at a 45-year, all-time high level. (NFIB)

Bankers at Goldman Sachs (GS) "cheated" Malaysia in dealings with state fund 1MDB, Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said, amid growing calls in the country for more aggressive steps to recoup fees earned by the bank. (Reuters)

Search teams have recovered remains of 42 people killed by a fierce wildfire that largely incinerated the town of Paradise in northern California, marking the greatest loss of life from a wild land blaze in state history, authorities said. (Reuters)

Tech companies, including Facebook (FB) and Alphabet (GOOGL) unit Google, are launching a new partnership today aimed at better coordinating their respective efforts to help fight the opioid crisis amid intense scrutiny. (Axios)

Volkswagen's CEO told Automotive News that the company could build up to 50 million electric cars on its new electric vehicle platform and is looking at expanding its manufacturing footprint in the United States.

STOCKS TO WATCH

Amazon (AMZN) has selected New York City and Northern Virginia as its second and third headquarters, according to the Wall Street Journal. The announcement is reportedly expected as soon as today.

Snap's (SNAP) vice president of content Nick Bell announced he is leaving the company. Bell led efforts to build out Snapchat's media vertical Discover, as well as its Live video division.

Kellogg (K) is selling its Keebler, Famous Amos and fruit snacks businesses, making it the latest Big Food company to look to pare down to focus on its core. It is consolidating its morning foods, snacks and frozen foods business units into a single unit.

Boeing (BA) withheld info about potential hazards associated with a new flight-control feature suspected of playing a role in a fatal Lion Air jet crash, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing safety experts involved in the investigation and officials.

WATERCOOLER

Stan Lee, a legendary writer, editor and one of the masterminds of the Marvel Comics universe, has died at the age of 95. Lee was the creator of dozens of now-iconic comic-book heroes, including Spider-Man, X-Men and the Avengers. (CNBC)

