Wall Street set for lower open amid oil volatility; inflation data in focus

U.S. stock futures pointed to a negative open on Wednesday amid volatility in the oil market and as investors looked ahead to upcoming inflation data.

As of 4:40 a.m. ET, Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were 78 points lower, indicating a lower open of -23 points, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures were also in the red.

On Tuesday, stock markets stateside navigated through a wildly volatile session, with the Dow falling just a touch above 100 points by the close, despite a rise earlier in the session in excess of 100 points.

Reports of renewed trade talks between the U.S. and China failed to lift sentiment on Wednesday, with traders keeping a wary eye on volatility in the oil market.

Oil rebounded from losses earlier in the session following Tuesday's 7 percent plunge. Prices had initially fallen on the back of investor angst over fears of an abundance of supply and not enough demand. President Donald Trump earlier this week sent another warning to producer cartel OPEC (Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries), saying he hoped the group would not cut output in a move to buoy prices.

London Brent crude futures were 1.45 percent higher, trading at $66.42 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) climbed 0.9 percent to $56.20.

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 26: Traders and financial professionals work ahead of the closing bell on the floor on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), October 26, 2018 in New York City. 
Drew Angerer | Getty Images News | Getty Images
On the earnings front, Macy's, Blue Apron and Pershing Square Holdings will report results before the bell, while Cisco posts financials after the bell.

Meanwhile, investors are looking ahead to inflation data on Wednesday. Consumer Price Index (CPI) and core CPI inflation figures are due to be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.

