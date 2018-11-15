U.S. stock futures were modestly higher this morning after new developments in the U.S.-China trade dispute. The Dow posted its longest daily losing streak since August on Wednesday. The Nasdaq remains in correction territory. (CNBC)
* Cramer's 3 cardinal rules for investing during a bear market (CNBC)
Sterling fell against the dollar after U.K. Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab resigned from his post, piling more pressure on U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May. He said he couldn't reconcile with the terms of her proposed Brexit deal. (CNBC)
Bitcoin's market cap fell below the $100 billion mark today, a level not seen since October 2017. The entire cryptocurrency market capitalization dropped by $15 billion over 24 hours the day before, according to CoinMarketCap.com. (CNBC)
Investors will be keeping a close watch on a slew of economic data expected today. At 8:30 a.m. ET, weekly jobless claims numbers are expected, followed by retail sales and a Philly Fed manufacturing survey at the same time. (CNBC)
Walmart (WMT) and J.C. Penny (JCP) are due to report quarterly earnings before the bell, while Nvidia (NVDA) and Nordstrom (JWN) are expected to report after the bell.
* Walmart posts mixed quarter but raises forecast, expecting strong holiday (CNBC)