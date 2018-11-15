China delivered a written response to U.S. demands for wide-ranging trade reforms, according to a Reuters report, a move that could trigger more formal negotiations to resolve a withering trade war between the world's top economies.

Saudi Arabia's public prosecutor charged 11 people over the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. The prosecutor is seeking the death penalty for five of the accused. (WSJ)

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the U.S. economy "is in such a good place right now" and credited in part monetary policy. He also cautioned markets that every Fed meeting from now on will be "live" for the possibility of an interest rate hike. (CNBC)

CNBC has learned that at least 13 countries have expressed interest in buying a Russian missile system instead of platforms made by American companies, despite the potential for triggering United States sanctions.

Democratic candidate and businessman Harley Rouda is the apparent winner in a hotly contested race in California's historically conservative 48th Congressional District, unseating longtime GOP Rep. Dana Rohrabacher, according to NBC News.

The death toll of the deadliest wildfire in California history rose to 56 as of last night, and 130 people remain unaccounted for. The number of structures destroyed went up to 10,321 — of which 8,650 are single-family homes. (USA Today)

The Northeast will prepare for a possible winterstorm coming late tonight and tomorrow, which would bring snow, ice, rain and likely travel headaches. Strong winds may also develop along the Eastern Seaboard. (The Weather Channel).

CNBC has learned that Levi Strauss, the 145-year-old company credited with creating the first pair of blue jeans, is planning an initial public offering. The company is targeting the first quarter of 2019 for the offering.

Ride-hailing service Uber's losses ticked up to nearly $1 billion during the third quarter and annualized growth is continuing to slow, according to the private company's self-reported financials for Q3. (CNBC)

Obamacare sign-ups on the federal insurance marketplace fell in the first two weeks of this enrollment season compared to last year. The tally is being watched because fiscal 2019 will be the first year since the repeal of the individual mandate. (CNBC)