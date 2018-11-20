Deal or no deal: British fintech firms just want to move on from Brexit uncertainty

London has been called the financial technology (fintech) capital of the world.

Consultancy KPMG found $16 billion was invested in the United Kingdom's fintech market in the first six months of the year, outpacing China and the United States. London alone is home to 80 percent of the country's estimated 1,600 fintech companies, according to audit firm EY.

But like many industries across the U.K., the British fintech sector is facing questions about what business will look like after March 29, 2019, the day the country is set to leave the European Union. A draft divorce deal released by the U.K. government last week was met with criticism and an outbreak of resignations, putting the agreement's future in peril.

At the LendIt conference in London this week, fintech firms from start-ups to incumbents had one clear message for British Prime Minister Theresa May: let's move on with Brexit so we can get back to doing our jobs.

"Anything that impacts U.K. people who we serve will impact us," Jaidev Janardana, CEO of peer-to-peer lending firm Zopa, told CNBC from the conference on Monday. "As a business, we think it's in our interest to have certainty, to avoid huge dislocations or shocks."