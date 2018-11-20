Cramer: Powell now has 8 reasons to pause the Fed's rate hikes after December   

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is now equipped to pause the central bank's interest rate hike agenda after December thanks to this debilitating sell-off, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Tuesday.

"Today's sell-off gives Fed Chief Jay Powell the cover he needs to raise interest rates one more time next month and then put the next few hikes on hold," said the "Mad Money" host, who supports the widely anticipated December hike.

Cramer came up with eight reasons for the Fed to stop its plans, which the Federal Open Market Committee has suggested will include three more hikes over the course of 2019. Cramer has warned that raising interest rates in lockstep could derail U.S. economic growth.