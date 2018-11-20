Tech

'I still love Amazon' compared to the other FAANG stocks: Former Twitter CEO

  • Amazon is the best buy in the FAANG class, former Twitter CEO Dick Costolo says.
  • "It's hard to imagine that company doesn't continue to do extremely well," he argues, pointing to its growing cloud business.
Dick Costolo, former CEO of Twitter, told CNBC Tuesday that Amazon is his preferred pick among slumping tech stocks.

"I still love Amazon amidst the rest of what's happening in the FAANG stocks here," he said on "Squawk Alley."

FAANG is a group of the nation's biggest tech companies, including Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix, and Google parent Alphabet. Those shares, all in bear market territory, have collectively shed more than $1 trillion in market value since they made 52-week highs.

Facebook has been the biggest loser of the bunch, down about 25 percent year-to-date. In addition to market forces, the social network has recently been reeling from a New York Times investigation into its handling of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. Netflix leads the class, still turning in gains of 42 percent year-to-date followed by Amazon up 30 percent; Apple up 5.6 percent; and Alphabet down about 2.5 percent.

The Nasdaq Composite, which is loaded with tech stocks, fell further into correction territory Tuesday afternoon. The S&P 500, at its low for the session, briefly dipped in a correction.

Costolo, who led Twitter from 2010 to 2015, thinks Amazon has been "thrown in the mix." The Seattle-based company is down about 25 percent from a 52-week high, which was set prior to October's big sell off.

"I know that the stock was down on sort of forecasting some retail weakness, but it's hard to imagine that company doesn't continue to do extremely well," said Costolo, partner at the venture capital firm, Index Ventures. "AWS, Amazon Web Services, is just a cash machine." AWS is Amazon's cloud business, which grew 46 percent in the third quarter.

