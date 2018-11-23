Lowe's website 'down for maintenance' on Black Friday

Lowe's on Friday told shoppers its website was "down for maintenance" on one of the biggest holidays of the year.

The retailer told shoppers on Twitter the website would be available soon. Some frustrated shoppers said on Twitter that they were were going to rivals like Sears or Home Depot.

Lowe's was not the only retailer to suffer a glitch on Friday. J. Crew earlier in the day said it too was having technical difficulties.

The sales and high dollars spent on the day after Thanksgiving make it one of the most important shopping days of the year and often test the wherewithal of a retailer's technology.

Amazon earlier this year had issues on its shopping holiday, Amazon Prime Day. Macy's experienced a credit card glitch last year on Black Friday.

Lowe's, meantime, has been overhauling its business, hiring as its new CEO Marvin Ellison, who started at the company in July.

Lowe's earlier this month announced plans to end its Mexico retail operations. It also plans to exit Alacrity Renovation Services and Iris Smart Home.

Lowe's had previously announced it will shutter its 99 Orchard Supply Hardware stores by year-end and close 20 Lowe's stores in the U.S.and 31 in Canada. As of Nov. 2, Lowe's operated 2,133 home improvement and hardware stores in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.